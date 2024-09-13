Mouni Roy To Attend Rahul Mishra’S Show In London Fashion Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Mouni Roy is all set to make an appearance at the prestigious London Week, 2024, and will be seen attending the ace couturier Rahul Mishra's show, showcasing his innovative and sustainable designs.

Fans of Mouni are eager to see her take on the global fashion scene, as her bold choices have often set new trends. The actress's presence at the event further solidifies her position as a fashion icon in the industry.

After Rahul's show, Mouni will continue her sartorial journey by attending a few more shows during the week. Her striking red carpet looks and casual-chic street style have always captivated her fans, making her appearances highly anticipated.

The fashion week which started on Friday will conclude on September 17.

Meanwhile, Rahul made his debut in 2006 at Lakme Fashion Week with a collection using cotton handloom textiles from Kerala.

He is the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. He won the International Woolmark Prize in 2014 at Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian designer to win the award.

On the other hand, Mouni is best known for her portrayal of shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She essayed the role of Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love'. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sport film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential', 'Made in China', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Blackout'.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the kitty.