Newcastle United 'Delighted' With Tonali’S Return From Suspension

(MENAFN- IANS) Wolverhampton, Sep 13 (IANS) Sandro Tonali returned to action following a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, against Nottingham Forest during their Carabao Cup win. Head coach Eddie Howe is 'delighted' with his midfield general's return and believes his minutes with the national team will do him good.

The Italian midfielder went on to make his international return by starting in Italy's two Nations League games against France and Israel, respectively.

"I think those games (UEFA Nations League) will have done him the world of good - he's performed well and has been part of a winning team as well. So great for Sandro. I'm sure he's in a really good place. It's the first few weeks back and we're delighted he's available," said Eddie Howe to reporters in a pre-match press conference.

Tonali marked his return to international football with a wonderful assist to Dimarco during Italy's 3-1 win over France. Howe claimed that the team is used to seeing such moments of genius from the 24-year-old.

"It was something we've seen before - not that exact bit of skill - but it's typical Sandro! He has that flair and that ability to do things that make the difference. Outstanding finish - great team move. A player we absolutely love," he added.

With the international break concluding and club football returning to action, Newcastle United will be hoping to brush past Wolverhampton Wanderers to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. The Toons defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their final game before the break.

Wolves, on the other hand, are 18th in the table after having a turbulent start to the new season.

After losing 2-0 at the Emirates in their opening game, Chelsea slotted six past Gary O'Neil's side at the Molineux Stadium. Bournemouth and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw in their third matchup. However, Howe does not believe their results are a true reflection of this side and he will be expecting a tough game on Sunday.

"A very tough start for Wolves. They played very well in their last game against Nottingham Forest. Always tough opponents, I have a lot of respect for Gary O'Neil and the job he has done. He is very tactically astute so we will be prepared for a tough game," he said.