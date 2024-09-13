Nurse Narrowly Escapes Gangrape Bid In Bihar Hospital, Cuts Doctor's Private Parts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Crimes against women continued to be reported this week with a nurse in Bihar fending off a gang-rape attempt on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the RBS Care Centre in Gangapur while a doctor and two of his associates were in an inebriated condition. The nurse managed to escape after cutting her attacker with a blade and called the from a nearby field.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as hospital administrator Dr Sanjay Kumar and his associates Sunil Kumar Gupta and Awadhesh Kumar. The police said the trio had locked the hospital from inside and turned off CCTV cameras before attacking the nurse. They had also been drinking before the sexual assault - an additional offense in dry Bihar.

The nurse (who had been working at the hospital for around a year) was wrapping up work on Wednesday evening when the drunken trio began harassing her. The situation escalated swiftly with the doctor attempting sexual assault. The nurse had grabbed a surgical blade and cut his private parts in a bid to free herself from his grip. The two others had chased her while she fled the scene.

The victim had called the police while hiding in a field outside the hospital - leading to the arrest of the would-be rapists. The doctor is reportedly undergoing medical treatment for his injuries while in police custody. Investigators have recovered several key pieces of evidence including blood-stained clothes and multiple mobile phones.

The development comes amid continued outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor last month . West Bengal Chief Minister insisted on Thursday that she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" as an impasse with protesting junior doctors continued.



"For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign. I also want the victim to get justice, but this is not the way . We have tolerated a lot of canards and insults for the last 33 days. I thought the junior doctors would engage in talks for the sake of the patients and on humanitarian grounds," she said on Thursday evening.

