Magedelight Launches 3 New Magento 2 Extensions- Wire Transfer Payment, Campaign Performance Tracker, Custom Gift Hamper

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MageDelight is excited to announce the launch of three groundbreaking extensions: Wire Transfer Payment, Campaign Performance Tracker, and Custom Gift Hamper for Magento 2 stores. These new tools are designed to maximize the capabilities of Magento 2 stores, providing merchants with robust instruments for payment operations, marketing campaigns, and customer shopping personalization.



The newly launched Extensions are available on MageDelight's website-

1. Wire Transfer Magento 2 Extension -

2. Campaign Performance Tracker Magento 2 Extension -

3. Custom Gift Hamper for Magento 2 -



Commenting on these new product launches, Mr. Jiten Padmashali, MD and CEO of MageDelight, said, "We are quite happy to introduce our latest iterations in the Magento 2 ecosystem. Our mission at MageDelight is to create state-of-the-art solutions that help merchants enrich their business operations and entice shoppers with an unparalleled shopping experience. Introducing the Wire Transfer Payment, Campaign Performance Tracker, and Custom Gift Hamper extensions indicates our commitment to leading innovation in eCommerce. These capabilities will bring immense value to our customers and keep them competitive in the marketplace. I am grateful to our incredible team for their efforts and our customers for their eternal faith in MageDelight."



A Glimpse at the New Magento Extensions



1. Wire Transfer Payment

This Magento extension has been developed by MageDelight to help process high-risk transactions for businesses involved in B2B and merchants dealing with high-end products. That means companies can receive wire transfer payments from their customers securely and efficiently without integrating with third-party payment processors.



Features:

- Enhanced Security: Wire transfers are very safe as they eliminate the possibility of scams when making payments online.

- Customizable Payment Instructions: It is easy for merchants to set up payment instructions and guides to ease customers' understandability.

- Automated Order Status Updates: The extension changes order statuses as soon as the payment is received.

- Multi-Currency Support: International operations are supported through multiple currencies.



2. Campaign Performance Tracker Magento 2 Extension

This extension assists the merchants in understanding their marketing activities and planning for the best approach to maximize business returns.



Features:

- Cookie Consent-Based Tracking: Allows merchants to track campaign performance based on user consent, ensuring privacy compliance.

- Get Campaign Reports on Email: Retailers can receive analyzed reports of campaign performances directly in their inboxes, making it easy to review marketing campaigns.

- Easy Access for Admin: The extension allows the admin to easily manage and transparent files, optimizing the system.

- Admin Can Set Dashboard: Admins can easily personalize the dashboard to access updated information on a single page.

- View Source/Medium/Campaign-Wise Reports: Merchants can analyze campaign performance by viewing detailed reports segmented by source, medium, and campaign.

- Get Email Notifications: The extension sends timely email notifications to inform merchants of the campaigns.



3. Custom Gift Hamper Extension for Magento 2

This extension enables the customer to build his/her gift hampers from an extensive list of products, improving the shopping experience and allowing the store owners to make higher transaction values.



Features:

- Build Your Hampers: Customers get to select their preferred products to be included in the hampers they make, thereby enhancing the whole gifting process.

- Create Hampers in 3 Easy Steps: Eases the job of creating unique baskets for the customers by offering a set of three easy-to-follow steps.

- Advanced Filters & Pagination for Products: Customers can seamlessly browse numerous products using advanced filters and pagination, enabling a smoother selection process.

- Customers Selecting Individual Numbers: Consumers can also change the number of products they need.

Mobile Responsive: The extension runs seamlessly on all mobile devices, laptops, etc.



About MageDelight:



MageDelight is one of the best Magento 2 Extension Development companies globally. Our powerful tools include software for enhancing the eCommerce network for specific organizations, making it easier to manage. Our goal is to help merchants by offering them a competitive edge and improving their customers' functionality, performance, and experience within the shopping environment. Committed to quality, MageDelight has set benchmarks in eCommerce solutions, from pricing to delivery options, ensuring every online store's needs are met.

Company :-MageDelight

User :- MageDelight

Email :...

Url :-