Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail: 'Message To BJP To Stop Dictatorship,' Says AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Supreme Court while granting bail to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal has given a message to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) despite all its evil plans.

“This is an emotional moment for all of us that our brother and Guru Arvind Kejriwal is going to be out after all the evil plans designed by the BJP. The SC has given a message to the BJP that they have to stop their dictatorship,” Sisodia told reporters after the Friday's verdict.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in connection with a case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the excise policy case. The top court pronounced the verdict in the petitions filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the case registered by the CBI over the alleged excise policy case.

"The SC has said that the BJP is misusing the agencies and has made them their caged parrot... The SC said in very clear words that the CBI is working as a caged parrot... The SC's order has given an assurance that if someone is a dictator or misusing the agencies, then the Constitution of India is there to protect," Sisodia said.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan recalled Supreme Court's comments comparing it to a caged parrot . "It is imperative that CBI dispels the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot, Justice Bhuyan said.

"The Supreme Court said today that the way the CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal, it became clear that the CBI arrested him intending to keep him jailed... And as Kejriwal has not done anything wrong, then who's intention was this? . The CBI did not arrest him because of any corruption but because the BJP wanted it... The Supreme Court has also approved of this today... The BJP got exposed in the SC today," Sisodia said.