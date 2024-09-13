Galaxy Macau Presents 'Galaxy Opera Gala', An Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plácido Domingo And Guests Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Galaxy Macau Presents 'Galaxy Opera Gala', an Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plácido Domingo and Guests, which will see the iconic opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three rising talents.

Combining musical virtuosity, timeless melodies and state-of-the-art audio technology, the event will take place at Galaxy International Convention Center on October 20, 2024.

Date:

20 October, 2024

Time:

5:00pm – 6:30pm

Venue:

Galaxy International Convention Center

Ticket Price:

MOP/HKD 1,680/ 1,080/ 880



*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Ticket Purchase Date & Channels:

September 13, 2024 16:00, available on Macau Ticketing, Damai APP, and Cityline.





Promotion:

Pay with your ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to enjoy exclusive 15% off on Galaxy Opera Gala with Plácido Domingo and Guests concert ticket.



Building on its commitment to enhance Macau's status as a vibrant international metropolis, Galaxy MacauTM continues its mission to bring unique global events to the city.