Qatar-Korea Golden Jubilee Forum Commemorates Deep Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha: As Qatar and Korea celebrate their golden jubilee this year, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Qatar hosted“Korea-Qatar 50th Anniversary Future Forum” underlining the profound and multifaceted ties between the two countries as both peninsulas look forward to future collaborations.

Under the slogan, '50 Years and Beyond', the served as a of discussion among several dignitaries and experts across significant fields including politics, economy, technology, innovation, healthcare, and culture.

H E Yun Hyunsoo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, commenced the gathering with an opening speech at the Intercontinental Hotel. In his speech, the Ambassador reflected on Qatar and Korea's success stories, particularly in trade, development, and energy sectors.

“Fifty years ago, Korea and Qatar were distant countries with little connection. However, over the years, the two nations have forged a remarkable partnership within decades,” he said.

The Ambassador also highlighted the historical visit of the President of the Republic of Korea H E Yoon Suk Yeol to Qatar last year which proved pivotal in elevating the relationship of both nations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Through the Future Forum, the Ambassador encouraged experts and participants to examine how Qatar-Korea's deep ties can be further strengthened while welcoming insightful discussions to expand cooperation significantly.

“The significance of today's Future Forum lies in its purpose: to reflect on Korea-Qatar cooperation and to chart the course for our future commitments,” the Ambassador said.

The single-day event hosted presentations and panel discussions by experts from the Republic of Korea and the State of Qatar about the historical successes of both nations since the establishment of ties in April 1974. Distinguished speakers and scholars also highlighted the strengths of both countries and how to utilize them to facilitate more exchange as both countries emerge in an era of rapid change.

Some of the suggested areas that could foster more development and collaborations include culture, education, ICT, food security and smart agriculture, renewable energy, defense security, and more. The session also held conversations, on a positive note, about the foreseen common challenges that both countries could face at a time of geopolitical upheaval.

Eng. Ali Bin Abdulatif Al Mesned, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board Member, congratulated Qatar and Korea's 50-year partnership. In his speech, he stated:“Over the years, Qatar and Korea have cultivated a relationship characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared vision for progress. These achievements underscore the strength of our partnership.”

“As we discuss '50 Years and Beyond,' I urge all of us to seize this moment as a catalyst for exploring innovative projects that can yield win-win scenarios for both countries,” he added.