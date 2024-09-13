PM Launches National Health Strategy 2024-2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani launched the National Strategy 2024-2030 titled 'Health for All' yesterday.

The strategy builds on the progress of National Health Strategy 2018-2022, to enhance the health and well-being of Qatar's people by providing excellence in services, with an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency in a strong and interconnected and resilient healthcare system.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari and several other dignitaries and officials were present at the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 launch event.

In a media statement H E Dr. Al Kuwari said,“The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 marks the beginning of a new phase in our journey towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030. Our aim is to provide a long and healthy life for current and future generations.”



She added,“Under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, we are committed to ensuring [the] sustainability [of our healthcare system] and meeting the health needs of the population in accordance with the highest standards. Our goal is to achieve excellence, ensuring that Qatar enjoys the highest quality of life. We are working to achieve several key healthcare objectives, including increasing life expectancy to 82.6 years, reducing mortality from non-communicable diseases by 36 percent, and lowering infant mortality to 2 per 1,000 live births.”

The National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 has set three priority areas. Among them, the priority area 'Improved Population Health and Wellbeing' aims to promote a more health-conscious population that actively manages their health, with a focus on reducing non-communicable diseases.

The second priority area of 'Excellence in service delivery and patient experience' aims to build public trust in care quality and consistency through modernising and integrating care delivery.

The third priority area of 'Health system efficiency and resilience' aims for system sustainability through enhancing governance, financing, digitalisation, workforce skills, innovation, and operational efficiency.

During the ceremony, leaders of the National Health Strategy 2018-2022, representatives from organisations involved in the successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams involved in the effective healthcare response to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as well as teams contributing to municipalities receiving the title of 'Healthy City', Qatar Foundation's Education City being named a 'Healthy Educational City,' and Qatar University being awarded the title of 'Healthy University' were honoured.



Assistant Minister for Health Affairs, Dr. Salih Ali Al Marri, addressing the event, said that National Health Strategy 2024-2030 aims to build on the progress of National Health Strategy 2018-2022 while ensuring the necessary strategic pivots are incorporated to address the current and future health sector challenges - to ultimately deliver the very best health outcomes for the people of Qatar.

He also addressed a press conference following the new strategy launch and highlighted on some important facts about the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 and said that six new private and public hospitals will be opening in the coming years.

“The Strategy aims to provide high-quality care and excellence in primary, tertiary, and community care to the people through modernised and holistic care models, pathways and standards,” said Dr Marri.

Emphasising the role of the private sector in the healthcare system, Dr. Al Marri said,“The private sector is a partner in the healthcare system, and we complement each other.”

According to Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Affairs, Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr Yousuf Khalid Al Maslamani National Health Strategy 2024-2030 aims at building a health-conscious population and focuses on keeping patients engaged and improving their satisfaction at all healthcare facilities.

“We ensure patients get the right care at the right place,” he said adding that a health-conscious population will reduce the burden of non-communicable and preventable diseases.

Managing Director, Primary Health Care Corporation, Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik emphasised that the new strategy ensures all aspects of healthcare including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 will also focus on enhancing medical tourism, excellence in research and development and health innovation, effective emergency preparedness and a sustainable healthcare financing model.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 will deliver defining system shifts across these three priority areas over the next seven years. It aims to achieve 15 specific outcomes, supported by several significant initiatives and projects.