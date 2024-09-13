(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC RELEASE 13 September 2024 at 8:45 am



Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Sampo plc will publish a Statement Release for 2024 on 6 February 2025. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2025:

- 7 May 2025: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2025

- 6 August 2025: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2025

- 5 November 2025: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2025

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, including Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Statement, and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2024 will be published at during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 23 April 2025. The dividend will be paid on 6 May 2025 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) will be published in May 2025.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

