Azerbaijan, Kenya Discuss Co-Op In Fields Of Innovation And Green Energy

9/13/2024 1:08:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, has met with the East African country's Minister of Youth and Sports Kipchumba Murkomen, and discussed with him the possibilities of cooperation in fields such as innovation, green energy, and sports.

Azernews reports that this has been shared in a post on X.

