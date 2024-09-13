Azerbaijan, Kenya Discuss Co-Op In Fields Of Innovation And Green Energy
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, has met
with the East African country's Minister of Youth and Sports
Kipchumba Murkomen, and discussed with him the possibilities of
cooperation in fields such as innovation, green energy, and
sports.
Azernews reports that this has been shared in a post on X.
