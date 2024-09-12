Title Chasers Al Sadd Eye Win Against Umm Salal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez on Thursday said his side was preparing for an 'important clash' against Umm Salal. The two sides meet on Friday in a round four clash of the 2024-2025 Ooredoo Stars League at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

“An important match awaits us against Umm Salal. We seek to do our best in order to achieve victory and collect the three points,” Sanchez, the former Qatar coach, said at a news on Thursday.

“We have worked during the past period to correct the mistakes that occurred, focus will be our weapon in the match against Umm Salal. Like all league matches, this match will be difficult, Umm Salal were strong competitors in the previous three matches this season,” he added.

“Given the circumstances, they are a difficult team to play against, we will see how the players will arrive after their return from the national team, and how we will be able to prepare for the match and which players will be available.

“I hope everyone is ready and excited to resume the league. This tournament is very important to us. I am confident that the players will be ready and will do their best to perform well and achieve victory,” said Sanchez.

Al Sadd defender Paulo Otavio said on Thursday:“The match against Umm Salal is difficult. We will see what happens, but we seek to win the three points. From my point of view, we must forget the previous three matches and this match will be like a new beginning for the league. We must start well against Umm Salal, and of course we have another match on Monday, but our focus now must be on Friday's match.”

Umm Salal coach Carteron Patrice sounded wary of Al Sadd form in recent weeks.

“Al Sadd's matches with my team always carry a lot of rivalry and enthusiasm between the two teams, and I think it will be very difficult, especially since Al Sadd's level in the last two matches in the league was great, after their first match in the league, where they were able to present their best,” Patrice said at a news conference on Thursday.

“We also know very well that Al Sadd, who won the league and Amir Cup, are one of the big candidates for the league title this season as well. Al Sadd are a strong team, so we have to focus on ourselves more than focusing on the competitors, because we already know how strong they are,” he added.“Umm Salal players enjoy great harmony among them and we benefited well from the QSL Cup matches, which were good, and we were able to win the last match thanks to the good spirit that the team has.”

He expressed his happiness that all team players played and performed well.“My team is ready to meet Al Sadd in the fourth round and all the team players have the determination and resolve to do their best. God Willing, we will be more focused and determined, and I hope to achieve positive results and show a good face,” Carteron said.

Umm Salal player Oussama Tannane said on Thursday:“The matches between Umm Salal and Al Sadd always have special considerations and everyone can testify to their difficulty. The match against Al Sadd is not easy and everyone knows how difficult and strong it is. We are ready and we strive to do our best and we will do our best to achieve a positive result, as Al Sadd are a strong team. We are also a good team and we have great confidence in ourselves, and thank God we have benefited from the QSL Cup matches and we will enter the match with great confidence and greater effort.”

In the other matches on Friday, Al Rayyan will meet Al Shahania at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (6pm), while Al Gharafa take on Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium (6pm).

