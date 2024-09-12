(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYBE announced today that its subsidiary BINARY KOREA (hereafter "BINARY") has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Coinbase, the world's most reputable company, to work together on developing BINARY's Onchain Engagement Protocol that aims to revolutionize the creator through blockchain technology.

BINARY PARTNERS WITH COINBASE TO REDEFINE THE GLOBAL CREATOR ECONOMY WITH AI AND WEB3 TECHNOLOGY

Continue Reading

BINARY, HYBE's arm dedicated to prioritizing Web3 user experience in building a new entertainment ecosystem, is partnering with Coinbase to launch the Onchain Engagement Protocol, an innovative creator enablement platform that harnesses the power of AI and blockchain technology. This technology will help connect creators with resources needed to help facilitate payments between fans and creators. Set to launch in 2025, this platform will be integrated into BINARY's creator fandom platform, THEUS, enhancing the overall experience for creators and their fans.

By utilizing the Coinbase Developer Platform and Base blockchain, this initiative aims to equip creators with essential tools for secure exchanges of rewards, donations, and incentives, fostering deeper connections within their communities. The Onchain Engagement Protocol highlights BINARY's commitment to revolutionizing the creator economy and building a dynamic new entertainment ecosystem that empowers creators and enriches fan engagement.

Anticipated features of the Onchain Engagement Protocol include:



AI-Powered Influencer Discovery: Advanced models to identify emerging influencers and connect them with supporters.

Autonomous Engagement Management: AI agents that manage fan interactions and automate the distribution of digital rewards. Integrated Token Economy: An intuitive system for easy donations between fans and creators, integrated with Coinbase wallets on the Base blockchain.

Sungmin Kim, CEO of BINARY, stated, "We have always been committed to fostering a more meaningful and enjoyable creator economy tailored to the needs of an IP-centric landscape, going beyond the traditional business model. In partnership with Coinbase, we believe that the new Onchain Engagement Protocol will significantly enhance engagement between creators and fans by promoting active user participation within THEUS and other communities to be involved."

"We are truly excited to partner with BINARY on this innovative platform," said Dan Kim, VP of Business Development at Coinbase. "The Onchain Engagement Protocol empowers creators to deepen their connections with fans and get paid directly for their work, aligning with our mission of increasing economic freedom in the world. By leveraging blockchain and AI technology, we aim to provide creators with the tools they need to build engaged communities and support the future of creative expression."

As part of this partnership, BINARY will leverage tools provided by the Coinbase Developer Platform that will help creators easily accept donations onchain and build onchain functionality into their platforms. These tools include access to Coinbase Wallet, with transactions powered by the Base network, allowing for faster and cheaper payments that alleviate costs for fans and influencers.

Meanwhile, BINARY's creator platform THEUS, which launched earlier this year, has already surpassed 50,000 user signups and features an impressive roster of over 35 creators including Dotty, SISTERYELL, and Cheezefilm.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company that seeks boundless expansion in order to innovate the music industry. Ever since, HYBE has been expanding its multi-label system including BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, HYBE LABELS JAPAN, NAECO, while HYBE AMERICA also manages its affiliate labels including Big Machine Label Group and Quality Control. In addition to the music business, HYBE established an integrated structure with its tech-driven future growth initiatives that creates concert, video content, game, original story and retail, as well as a platform business through Weverse, a global superfan platform. Composed of its global offices based in Korea, Japan, the US, and Mexico, the company works towards bringing innovative change throughout the global music industry.

About BINARY KOREA

BINARY KOREA is a subsidiary of HYBE that provides new services through the integration of entertainment and technology, aiming to enhance user experience. The company introduced South Korea's first creator-fandom platform, THEUS, which expands the boundaries for creators while also encouraging meaningful communication between creators and fans under its company slogan, 'CREATOR AND FAN, WE BECOME ONE.'

Media Inquiries

HYBE

Global Corporate Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE HYBE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED