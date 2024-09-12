Bridgestone @ Minexpo 2024: MOVE MORE WITH LESS, Debut Of Smart On-Site Mining Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Bridgestone will exhibit at MINExpo International® 2024, the world's largest equipment exhibition, based on the theme of "MOVE MORE WITH LESS."

The newly named "Smart On-site" mining solution unites premium tire products, digital solutions and the most robust service and support under one easy-to-manage program . Bridgestone will introduce the all-new VMMS and enhanced VMDL underground tires and the new Firestone SRG DT LD 2 tire for heavy-duty loader applications, in addition to showcasing its leading MASTERCORE giant mining tires.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its new "Smart On-site" mining solutions program, with plans to exhibit at MINExpo International® 2024, the world's largest mining equipment exhibition held in Las Vegas on September 24-26, 2024. With this year's show theme, "MOVE MORE WITH LESS," Bridgestone will showcase Smart On-site and its easy-to-manage, turn-key and customizable blend of premium tire products, mobility solutions and industry leading service and support in a single transaction for mining operations.

Bridgestone to debut its new Smart On-site program at MINExpo 2024, the world's largest mining equipment exhibition.

"At

Bridgestone, we believe that unlocking a mining business's true potential lies in enhanced connectivity," said Rob Seibert, President, Off-the-Road, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. "With Bridgestone Smart On-site, we offer a comprehensive approach to mining operations, seamlessly integrating our products, solutions, and expertise to optimize performance and ensure sustained excellence."

Bridgestone Smart On-site

The launch of Smart On-site marks the next evolution of Bridgestone's vision for the mining segment, highlighting enhanced connectivity and flexibility to meet the unique needs of all fleets. The new Smart On-site program unlocks additional value for customers through the strategic integration and amplification of three core pillars:



Amplify Value of Dan-Totsu Products : Bridgestone products provide unmatched durability, reliability, productivity, and sustainability. Each tire is fundamentally designed with specialized features and technology to help operators move more with less. Within the booth, Bridgestone will showcase two tires from its industry leading MASTERCORE lineup, the VZTB and VREV, and debut three new tires for the surface and subterranean mining segments.

Amplify Trust : The Bridgestone service network is the largest in the industry1, offering comprehensive training and support to provide mining customers with the knowledge needed to be successful. Bridgestone deploys a team of technical sales and engineering solutions professionals equipped with a deep understanding and expertise in tires and digital solutions to assist online and on-site. In the booth, the company will showcase its full package of Engineering Solutions including heat and weight studies, in- and out-of-service inspections, GPS assessments, G-force studies, drone surveys, site assessments and consultations. Amplify Data Value : Advanced digital solutions enable fleets to optimize operations with data insights that maximize performance and sustainability. Bridgestone offers tire monitoring and asset management solutions for mining fleets, which provide end-to-end support that creates smarter work environments. At MINExpo, Bridgestone will showcase its advanced digital solutions, including iTrack and Toolbox, to demonstrate the power of data to drive actionable insights and decision-making.

Smart On-site programs are co-created with customers and utilize the latest operational data to establish a one-of-a-kind suite of solutions for each customer to address pain points. This comprehensive approach enables operators to work optimally and leverage real-time and historical data insights to continuously improve. Smart On-site is the latest example of Bridgestone's commitment to enhancing the mining industry with modern technologies and data-driven insights.

Underground

VMMS & VMDL Tires

Officially making their debuts at MINExpo, the all-new Bridgestone V-Steel Mining Smooth Tread (VMMS) and V-Steel Mining D-Lug (VMDL) feature technology innovations for the underground hard rock segment. The two new premium radial tires are designed specifically for load haul dump (LHD) loaders, offering underground vehicles durable options that can withstand harsh environments. For additional flexibility, each tire is manufactured with a unique tread pattern to support the different terrains of underground mining. The VMMS is encased with a smooth pattern, and the VMDL has a lug pattern.

Key characteristics of the new subterranean tires include:



Two-Star Technology, 3-Star Capacity : The VMMS and VMDL are engineered for LHD loaders that require the load capacity of a 3-star rating, while maintaining the benefits of air pressure from a 2-star rating. Bridgestone subterranean products deliver enhanced benefits with a strengthened bead structure, enabling 15% more load capacity and an 8% larger footprint for underground vehicles2.

Extended Wear Life : New specialized compounds within the tread of both tires help deliver 10% longer wear life and higher heat resistance3. Enhanced Durability : The VMMS tire features a vertical sidewall shape and wider outer belt, leading to a 24% increase in cut resistance compared to the previous model4.

In addition to innovative design features, the new VMMS and VMDL can be supported by Bridgestone's tire management systems. The VMMS is available in sizes 26.5R25, 29.5R29, and 35/65R33, and the VMDL is available in 26.5R25 and 29.5R29.

Firestone SRG DT LD 2 Tire

In addition to the VMMS and VMDL, Bridgestone will launch the new Firestone Super Rock GripTM

Deep Tread Loader Dozer 2 (SRG DT LD 2), one of the company's largest tire products, for the surface mining segment. The SRG DT LD 2 is designed specifically for loader applications and will be available later this year. The tire is manufactured at the company's Bloomington, Illinois tire plant in two sizes, 58/85-57 and 70/70-57, and is approved for Komatsu and Caterpillar loaders. The new tire is designed with several specialized features to enhance load performance, including:



Longer Tire Life : the SRG DT LD 2 features an extra-heavy duty non-directional tread design, providing a 31% increase in tire life over its previous model.

Improved Durability and Comfort : In addition to the non-directional tread design, the SRG DT LD 2 is manufactured with a new casing construction to improve cut resistance5 and provide better stability for more productivity and ride comfort. Reduced Tramming Time : Engineered with new compounds and construction, the tire has improved heat resistance for a 90% better tramming time6.

The Bridgestone Off-the-Road display will be at booth 8613 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. MINExpo public days are Sep. 24-26, 2024.

About

Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

