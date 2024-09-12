'From Boycotts To Ballots': Kashmir Witnesses Political Revival

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- For the first time since 1987, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented moment in its landscape. Peace, security, and are occurring simultaneously in the region that was once marred by conflict.

Candidates who once had to address voters from a distance, heavily shielded by security forces, are now shaking hands, hugging supporters, and even sharing tea with them as part of their campaigns.

Political campaigning, which used to come to a halt before sunset due to the ever-present threat of violence, is now continuing until midnight. Khurshid Alam, a former legislator and current People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Srinagar's Eidgah constituency, remarked on this shift:“Earlier, we all returned home before sunset. There was danger then. These days, campaigning goes on until 12 AM.”

The people, once hesitant and fearful, now openly welcome politicians into their homes, offering tea and blessings for votes. This level of engagement is unprecedented in the past 40 years. In Pulwama, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, a resident, reflected on the past, stating,“Candidates were afraid of door-to-door campaigning. They feared stone-pelting and election boycotts orchestrated by terrorist organizations and Hurriyat leaders. Now, people are coming out of their homes, sharing their issues directly with candidates.”

The scars of previous election cycles run deep. During the 1996 elections, separatists and terrorist groups specifically targeted National Conference leaders. The brutal murder of party leader Mohammad Ghulam by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, along with countless attacks on other political figures, discouraged open political participation. This time, however, there is a stark contrast-people who once boycotted elections under the influence of separatist groups are now actively engaging in the political process.

For the first time since the removal of Article 370, the region is witnessing Jamaat-e-Islami members, long associated with boycotting elections, entering the political mainstream. Although the organization remains banned by India's Home Ministry, its leaders are contesting the elections as independents.

The anticipation for these elections is high, with many predicting a bumper turnout, active campaigning, and strong political engagement. Political analysts expect a higher voter turnout than in past elections, where percentages have fluctuated dramatically. In 1989, voter turnout dipped to a mere 5-10 percent, but by 1996, security forces played a role in raising it to 50 percent. This time, without any coercion, enthusiasm is building across the state.

New faces are emerging in this political renaissance. Iltija Mufti, the third generation of the Mufti family, is making her debut in the political arena, while Omar Abdullah's son is campaigning for the first time. Alongside established parties like the BJP, several smaller groups are contesting the elections .