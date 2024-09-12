Joey Feldman Gallery Announces Their Grand Opening In LA On Sept 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faces of the Night

The Gathering of Beasts

Reverie of the Lost

Feldman's work encapsulates his life and worldview: energetic, optimistic, and spontaneous. It is a fusion of street sense and classic art tenets

- Joey FeldmanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Notable artist, illustrator, and creative provocateur Joey Feldman proudly announces the debut of the Joey Feldman at 5760 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. The grand opening event will be held on September 21, 2024, from 5:00 to 10:00 PM, showcasing an inaugural exhibit that presents a retrospective of Feldman's eclectic and dynamic career. The exhibit will be on view through October 6, 2024 by appointment only. Interested viewers can contact the gallery at: gallerymanager (at) joeyfeldman or TEXT: 424-666-4010. The gallery will start taking appointments Monday, September 16.The gallery's opening exhibition reflects Feldman's unconventional journey and compelling life story, transitioning from a homeless teenager to a recognized full-time artist. This narrative is mirrored in his artwork, which is vibrant, energetic, and deeply rooted in his experiences. An artist talk will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and a closing reception is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 6 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM."There were days and years when I had multiple jobs at once and I could barely fit in the time to paint because bills had to be paid. I never want to forget where I came from, and I'm full of pure gratitude for the ability to live creatively now," says Feldman. The new gallery will not only celebrate Feldman's artistic evolution but also serve as inspiration for emerging artists aiming to carve a viable creative career. It aims to be a haven for artists working outside the mainstream art world – a tribute to the talented, under-resourced, free-spirited, and sometimes rebellious creators.Feldman's work encapsulates his life and worldview – energetic, optimistic, and spontaneous, with a unique trajectory. His early influences include comic book artistry, monstrous inspirations, and fine art legends like Guston and Picasso. His art is a fusion of street sense with classic art canons, where the intuitive intersects with experience.“I was a crap student in school. I'm immature and do not have the gift of words. Maybe that's why my paintings are so chaotic and tantrum-like," Feldman explains. "There's so much I need to say that just won't exit my mouth properly, but it's got to come out somehow."About Joey Feldman: Raised in Philadelphia, Feldman taught himself to draw, inspired by misunderstood monsters and comic book heroes. His foundational decade working in an art supply store augmented his extensive knowledge of materials, aiding his development as a freelance illustrator for various esteemed journals, magazines, and advertising agencies.Still a relatively unknown artist, Feldman relocated to Los Angeles in 2009. Through relentless perseverance and various odd jobs, he eventually established himself as a full-time artist and launched his brand, JF WET INK INC, in 2020. Among his many works are highly collectable illustrated gig prints for bands like Pearl Jam and Metallica, as well as monumental abstract paintings. Feldman's work has since become highly collectible, sought after by aficionados and newcomers alike.

Kristine Schomaker

Shoebox Arts

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.