Austria Condemns Russian Attacks On Grain Bulker, ICRC Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austria strongly condemns a Russian attack on ICRC in Donetsk region and the killing of the organization's employees, as well as the Russian strike targeting a grain carrier in the Black Sea, which clearly demonstrates Russia's cynical approach to global food security.

Ukrinform's own correspondent heard the commentary from the of European and International Affairs of Austria.

"We condemn Russia's brutal on civilian targets. The unprecedented attack on a grain carrier clearly demonstrates Russia's cynical approach to global food security. The attack on International Red Cross vehicles and the killing of humanitarian crew also deserve the strongest condemnation," the statement said.

The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that these Russian attacks are "clear violations of international humanitarian law." "The guilty must be brought to justice," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Global wheat prices jump after Russia attacksbulker in Black Sea

As Ukrinform reported aerlier on the morning of September 12, the Russian army shelled Viroliubivka in Donetsk region, as a result of which three were killed and two were wounded.

The update from the ground said the victims of the enemy attack were full-time employees of the ICRC. They arrived in the settlement to hand local residents fuel briquettes to heat their homes.

On Thursday, September 12, Russia launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian bulker transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt, immediately after it left Ukrainian territorial waters.