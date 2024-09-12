Prevent Legionnaires' Applauds Historic Legislation In New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed historic legislation aimed at addressing the risks stemming from waterborne legionella bacteria commonly found in community water systems that can lead to Legionnaires' disease.



"We applaud Governor Murphy for recognizing the need to be proactive to stop the spread of Legionnaires' disease," said New Jersey resident Gwen Hanlon, who lost her husband Kevin to the and has testified in Trenton many times in support of this bill. She is a patient advocate and board member of Prevent Legionnaires', the non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and evidence-based education to drive public policy change to stop this disease. "I do not want to see more victims or witness families losing loved one due to this preventable disease. I am so grateful for Senate Majority Leader Ruiz leadership on this important issue to shepherd this legislation through approval in New Jersey," says Gwen.

Legionnaires' disease cases reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention total more than 8,000 people annually, with individual cases comprising 96% of all cases and outbreaks of two or more totaling only 4%.

According to the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires Disease Director of Technology and Science, Daryn Cline, key elements of Senate Bill 2188 will help to minimize legionella in NJ community water systems in a source to tap solution. It includes a first for New Jersey mandatory minimum disinfectant residual and published best management practices for community water systems to discourage growth and distribution of legionella (all species). Factors like aging infrastructure, storage tank maintenance and water age among others will be addressed. The bill also provides public notification of water system disruptions that can elevate bacterial risks, offers residents guidance on how to mitigate risks following disruptions, and requires public health agencies to offer in-home testing to any resident who contracts Legionnaires' disease and requires water management plans for covered buildings.

"This new law takes a comprehensive approach to addressing the vast majority of Legionnaires' disease cases which are individual cases. This new law is guided by the basic principle that the best way to prevent Legionnaires' disease is to attack the problem at its source. It is our hope that the rest of the nation will look at New Jersey and follow their lead," said Tonya Winders, Executive Director of the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease.

"When it comes to prevention, knowledge is power," Winders said. "We know disruptions in our water system heighten the risks of exposure. Something as simple as public notice of these disruptions will help save lives and protect the most vulnerable. This new law is the solution we need to curb the rising number of Legionnaires' disease cases in New Jersey and can serve as a blueprint for national legislation."

