Allison Transmission Equips Hydrogen-Fueled Truck Showcased At COMVEC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Allison-equipped Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) truck demonstrates emissions control capable of outperforming upcoming emissions standards in the U.S. and Europe.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the integration of the Allison 4000 SeriesTM transmission with a Class 8 truck equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) displayed by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) at SAE International's Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress (COMVEC) in Schaumburg, Illinois. The H2-ICE vehicle demonstrates emissions control capable of outperforming EPA/CARB 2027 and Euro 7 criteria pollutant emissions standards.

Southwest Research Institute's Ryan Williams demonstrates the Allison-equipped Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) truck on SwRI's automotive test track.

This Allison-equipped Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) truck on display at COMVEC demonstrates emissions control capable of outperforming upcoming emissions standards in the U.S. and Europe.

"The integration of our Allison 4000 Series in the H2-ICE vehicle demonstrates the critical role internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain solutions can and will play in moving the industry closer to ultra-low emissions," said Ryan Milburn, Vice President, Product Engineering, Allison Transmission. "From our fuel-agnostic conventional transmissions to electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, Allison proudly offers the power of choice for customers aiming to achieve sustainability goals without compromising performance or reliability."

Allison fully automatic transmissions are fuel agnostic, offering optimal integration with any fuel source, including gasoline, natural gas, propane and hydrogen, delivering durability and reliable performance to strengthen sustainability initiatives without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency. To compensate for the lower power and slower engine response associated with alternative fuels, Allison's power shift technology and torque converter significantly improve startability, drivability and overall productivity, particularly as compared to competitive manual and automated manual transmissions (AMTs).

The truck, first unveiled at the 2024 ACT Expo in Las Vegas, is part of a broader initiative led by SwRI through its H2-ICE Consortium, which includes transportation industry leaders such as engine and truck manufacturers and Tier-I suppliers. Launched in November 2022, the consortium aims to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines for decarbonizing the transportation industry. Vehicles with H2-ICE engines achieve a 99.7% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional diesel engines, qualifying them as Zero CO2 Emissions Vehicles under future environmental standards in both the U.S. and Europe.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE:

ALSN) is

a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and

the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions

that

Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.



