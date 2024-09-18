Industrial Alcohol Market Surges To USD 318 Billion By 2030, Propelled By 6% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The industrial alcohol is driven by increasing demand from key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and production. The rising use of alcohol-based sanitizers and disinfectants, especially post-pandemic, has further boosted growth. Additionally,

biofuel production has led to a surge in ethanol demand, contributing to market expansion. However, the market faces restraints due to volatile raw material prices and stringent regulations regarding alcohol production. Environmental concerns related to biofuel production also challenge growth. Fluctuating demand from industries like automotive further adds to market uncertainties. LEWES, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Industrial Alcohol Market

is projected to grow at a

CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at

USD 157 Billion

in 2023

and is expected to reach

USD 318 Billion

by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure:

Continue Reading



Verified Market Report Logo Browse in-depth TOC

on Industrial Alcohol Market 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Scope of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Poet, ADM, Valero Energy Corporation, Green Plains Renewable Energy, Cargill, Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, Big River Resources, Pacific Ethanol, Celanese, LyondellBasell, Sasol, Aventine Renewable Energy, Warner Graham Company, Tangshan Jidong Solvent. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Industrial Alcohol Market Overview

Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Industrial Alcohol Market

Rising Demand for Biofuels and Renewable Energy Sources

The increasing focus on sustainable energy solutions has significantly fueled the demand for industrial alcohol, especially bioethanol. As governments push for cleaner, renewable alternatives to fossil fuels, biofuels derived from industrial alcohol are seeing widespread adoption. This trend is driven by climate change concerns and energy security initiatives. Consequently, industries are investing in large-scale production of bio-based alcohols to meet the growing demand.

Expanding Use of Industrial Alcohol in Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

The pharmaceutical and personal care industries have emerged as major consumers of industrial alcohol due to its versatility and efficacy as a solvent, disinfectant, and preservative. With the rise in health consciousness and stringent hygiene standards post-pandemic, the need for high-quality sanitizers and medical-grade alcohol has surged. This has driven increased production of alcohol-based products across the globe, making it a key driver in market expansion.

Increasing Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry

Industrial alcohol is also widely used in the food and beverage sector as a preservative, flavor enhancer, and fermentation agent. The demand for processed and convenience foods, along with alcoholic beverages, has steadily increased, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, ethanol's role as an ingredient in various food products and beverages is expanding, leading to heightened demand in this sector. As consumer preferences evolve, this application continues to be a strong growth driver.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:



Market Restraints Limiting Expansion in the Industrial Alcohol Market

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

One of the major restraints in the industrial alcohol market is the volatility in the prices of raw materials, particularly agricultural crops like corn, sugarcane, and wheat. These crops are primary sources for ethanol production, and their prices are influenced by factors like weather conditions, crop yields, and geopolitical events. Such price fluctuations create uncertainty for manufacturers, making it difficult to maintain consistent production costs and affecting overall profitability in the market.

Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

The industrial alcohol market is heavily regulated due to the potential health risks and environmental impact associated with its production and use. Various countries have stringent policies on alcohol production, distribution, and consumption, which can act as a barrier to market entry. Additionally, compliance with environmental standards and taxation on alcohol products can further hinder growth. These regulatory challenges can restrict market expansion, particularly in regions with strict alcohol control measures.

Growing Competition from Alternative Energy Sources

Although biofuels derived from industrial alcohol are in demand, alternative renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydrogen are also gaining traction. As investments pour into these cleaner and more efficient energy technologies, the competitive landscape for bioethanol and other alcohol-based fuels is becoming more intense. This shift towards diversified energy solutions could potentially limit the growth of the industrial alcohol market in the long run, especially in the energy sector.

Geographic Dominance

The industrial alcohol market showcases considerable geographic dominance, with key regions such as North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia playing pivotal roles in its expansion. North America and Europe are prominent due to their advanced industrial sectors and growing demand for biofuels and chemical production. Meanwhile, Asia, particularly China and India, is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing industrialization and a rising demand for ethanol in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Africa, with its untapped potential and growing economic activity, is also emerging as a vital player, contributing to the overall global market development. Each region's unique market drivers and economic factors fuel the continuous growth of the industrial alcohol market globally.

Industrial Alcohol Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including

Poet, ADM, Valero Energy Corporation, Green Plains Renewable Energy, Cargill, Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, Big River Resources, Pacific Ethanol, Celanese, LyondellBasell, Sasol, Aventine Renewable Energy, Warner Graham Company, Tangshan Jidong Solvent .

and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Industrial Alcohol Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Industrial Alcohol Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Industrial Alcohol Market into Type, Application and Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Alcohol Market, please Contact Verified Market Reports® .



Industrial Alcohol Market, By Type



Ethyl Alcohol



Methyl alcohol



Isopropyl alcohol



Isobutyl alcohol

Benzyl alcohol

Industrial Alcohol Market, By Application



Fuel

Chemical intermediates & solvent

Industrial Alcohol Market, By Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of

Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of

Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East

&

Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market

By Type (CM-1212, CTDP-002), By Application (Hospital, Clinic), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Alcohol Addiction Treatments Market

By Type (5-HT3 Receptor Antagonist, Antidotes), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Alcohol Alternatives Market

By Type (Nonalcoholic Wine, Seltzers), By Application (Online Sales, Offline Sales), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Global Alcohol and Drug Abuse Testing Service Market

By Type (Alcohol Abuse Testing Service, Drug Abuse Testing Service), By Application (Government, Enterprise), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

About Us

Verified Market Reports®

­stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, Verified Market Reports has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, Verified Market Reports leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

Verified Market Reports' domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Reports® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights Verified Market Reports' dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr.

Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Reports®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email:

[email protected]

Web:



Follow Us:

LinkedIn

|

Twitter

Logo:

SOURCE Verified Market Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED