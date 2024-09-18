Haryana Polls: Cong Promises Seven Guarantees; Rs 2,000 Monthly To Women, Houses For All (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The on Wednesday announced seven guarantees that it will fulfill if it comes to power in Haryana, which include Rs 2,000 monthly payment to women in the state and houses for everyone.

The guarantees were announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior party leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan, Ashok Gehlot and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Announcing the guarantees, Kharge said these guarantees have been named as 'Saat vaade, pakke iraade' as the party's sincere commitment to fulfil them.

As part of women empowerment, Kharge announced that women would be entitled to monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. Besides, the monthly social security pension of old-age people, handicapped and widows will be raised to Rs 6,000.

He said gas cylinders would be provided at Rs 500 each. The party promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month to every household.

The Congress government will provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to every individual in the state, like the Congress government had done in Rajasthan, Kharge said.

The party has promised legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers, besides holding a caste census.

It announced that it will increase the minimum income limit for the creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The party also promised to provide 100 square yard plots with Rs 3.5 lakhs cash assistance to every poor and homeless person for constructing a two-bedroom house.

Announcing the guarantee for a secured future of the youth, the party promised that 2 lakh posts lying vacant in government departments would be filled, and permanent jobs would be provided.

Kharge said: "Other than these seven guarantees, named 'Saat Waade, Pakke Iraade', our 53-page manifesto will be explained in detail later in Chandigarh, but these promises will surely be fulfilled by us."

He said the manifesto would focus on providing benefits to families, empowering women, supporting the youth, strengthening social security, and improving the lives of the backward classes, farmers, and the poor.

Earlier, state party chief Udai Bhan said: "On the lines of the Chiranjeevi scheme in Rajasthan, started during the stint of Ashok Gehlot, Rs 25 lakh free treatment will be provided in Haryana, besides 300 free units of electricity, plots of 100 yards to poor families, and we will ensure legal MSP guarantee."

The Congress was at the helm in the state for two consecutive terms till 2014.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5 with the ballot count on October 8.