President Droupadi Murmu Visits Indore’S Mriganayani Emporium, Meets Tribal Artists

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 18 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Madhya Pradesh's economic city, Indore, on Wednesday and met tribal artists.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Mohan Yadav and MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma welcomed the President at Indore Airport.

After a brief welcome ceremony at Devi Ahilyabai Airport in Indore, the President visited the Mriganayani Emporium in the city where she met the tribal artists.

The President bought two saris of Chanderi design at Mriganayani Emporium while she was also gifted with the tribal arts.

President Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will be participating in several events. She will stay in Residency Kothi.

On Thursday, the President will visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers and will also lay the foundation stone for the Indore-Ujjain six-lane road project in Ujjain.

She will also address the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Indore and attend the 14th convocation of the Devi Ahilya University at Indore.

Established by the state government in 1964, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is completing 60 years this year.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police have strengthened the security arrangements around the places the President would be visiting, including Devi Ahilyabai Airport, Indore. The police have banned drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons in certain areas of Indore.

On September 20, President Murmu will leave for Jharkhand where she is scheduled to address the centenary celebration of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture in Ranchi.