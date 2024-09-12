Formula Drift Azerbaijan Race Held For First Time In Azerbaijan
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" race was held for the first time
in Azerbaijan. With the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation (AAF) and the organizational support of the "Nargis"
Foundation, 12 pilots from Azerbaijan took part in the competition
that took place at the "Test and Training Azerbaijan" Training
Center for two days.
Azernews reports that the first day of the competition was the
qualifying round. In this round, Niyaz Bediyev won first place,
Rahman Shikhaliyev won second place, and Elvin Khudaverdiyev won
third place.
The next day of the race was the opening ceremony of "Formula
Drift Azerbaijan", a parade of drift cars and an introduction to
the pilots.
Niyaz Bediyev was the winner of the competition, which took
place in conditions of intense struggle and competition. Elvin
Khudaverdiyev took the second place, and Rahman Shikhaliyev took
the third place.
The first-place winner was awarded 3000 AZN, the second place -
2000 AZN, and the third-place winner 1000 AZN. Cups, medals, and
certificates were also presented to the winners.
It should be noted that the "Formula Drift Azerbaijan"
competition was evaluated by a jury invited from abroad.
Along with the competition, an exhibition of new and classic
cars was held, special entertainment zones were organized for
visitors, and a concert program was presented with the
participation of well-known performers.
"Sveza", "VTB Bank", "MG Motors", "AMSOIL Azerbaijan", "ENEOS
Azerbaijan", "Shokki Mokki", "E-Point", "Berga", "Honghi
Azerbaijan", "Maserati Azerbaijan", It was selected with the
support of "Avatr Azerbaijan", "166/156 Transport Company", "Xpeng
Azerbaijan", "Red Bull Azerbaijan" and "Llumar Azerbaijan"
brands.
It should be noted that the "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition
will consist of 5 stages in total during the year, and it has a
high chance of becoming a great platform to determine the drift
champion of Azerbaijan in the future.
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108668472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.