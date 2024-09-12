Formula Drift Azerbaijan Race Held For First Time In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" race was held for the first time in Azerbaijan. With the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the organizational support of the "Nargis" Foundation, 12 pilots from Azerbaijan took part in the competition that took place at the "Test and Training Azerbaijan" Training Center for two days.

Azernews reports that the first day of the competition was the qualifying round. In this round, Niyaz Bediyev won first place, Rahman Shikhaliyev won second place, and Elvin Khudaverdiyev won third place.

The next day of the race was the opening ceremony of "Formula Drift Azerbaijan", a parade of drift cars and an introduction to the pilots.

Niyaz Bediyev was the winner of the competition, which took place in conditions of intense struggle and competition. Elvin Khudaverdiyev took the second place, and Rahman Shikhaliyev took the third place.

The first-place winner was awarded 3000 AZN, the second place - 2000 AZN, and the third-place winner 1000 AZN. Cups, medals, and certificates were also presented to the winners.

It should be noted that the "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition was evaluated by a jury invited from abroad.

Along with the competition, an exhibition of new and classic cars was held, special entertainment zones were organized for visitors, and a concert program was presented with the participation of well-known performers.

"Sveza", "VTB Bank", "MG Motors", "AMSOIL Azerbaijan", "ENEOS Azerbaijan", "Shokki Mokki", "E-Point", "Berga", "Honghi Azerbaijan", "Maserati Azerbaijan", It was selected with the support of "Avatr Azerbaijan", "166/156 Transport Company", "Xpeng Azerbaijan", "Red Bull Azerbaijan" and "Llumar Azerbaijan" brands.

It should be noted that the "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition will consist of 5 stages in total during the year, and it has a high chance of becoming a great platform to determine the drift champion of Azerbaijan in the future.