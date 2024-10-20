When Kareena Told Kjo That She 'Overacted' In One Of 'K3G' Scenes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) An old of multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is currently going on the internet, which shows KJo talking about his BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan's act in their superhit movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

KJo pulled Bebo's leg, and said that she completely overacted in one of the scenes from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The video is from one of the episodes of the talk show 'Koffee With Karan' from the time when Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were reportedly dating each other.

KJo told Shahid on the show that Kareena wept through a funeral scene in the film. She later went on to ask Karan as to which character died in the film. When KJo told her that it was the character of Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the scene, Kareena said she thinks she overacted.

Recently during a comedy talk show, Kareena made a huge revelation about her sister when she was asked about Karisma's first Bollywood crush.

Kareena swiftly replied, "I think, Salman Khan", which left her sister stunned and gasping.

In the episode, Kareena also revealed that she was the one to confess her love for her husband Saif Ali Khan first, and even pushed him to get a tattoo of her name on his forearm.

Karisma also shared that there have been many instances when she asked her sister to watch movies as a strong recommendation only for the latter to get disappointed on watching those films as they were downright unbearable to watch.

At one point in the show, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek came dressed up as his uncle, Govinda, who recently suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

While interacting with Krushna Abhishek, Karisma shared that she used to shoot for songs with Govinda in one day to make the shot cost-effective.