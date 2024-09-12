Nawgati Plans To Expand Its Regional Coverage, Aims To Onboard 20,000 Outlets By The End Of 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 12, 2024: India – Nawgati, India\'s leading fuel-aggregator revolutionising the station experience, has outlined its ambitious growth targets for 2025. The home-grown startup plans to significantly increase its user base, expand its presence into new cities, onboard thousands of fuel pump outlets, and broaden the app\'s language offerings to make refuelling more accessible for the general public across India.



Nawgati\'s Fueling App, which currently serves over 1.5 million users, is on track to reach 5 million users by the end of 2025. This target is grounded in the company\'s impressive growth trajectory and expanding footprint. This growth highlights the increasing demand for Nawgati\'s technology-driven solutions, which provide users with real-time information on fuel station location, amenities, fuel price, and more. The app has become an essential tool for the general public seeking real-time information on fuel availability and station services, helping to streamline and simplify the refuelling process.



\"We\'re thrilled with the progress we\'ve made so far. Our app\'s rapid adoption by over 1.5 million users is a testament to the convenience and efficiency it brings to the refuelling experience,\" said Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder & CEO of Nawgati. \"By 2025, we are confident that Nawgati will be a daily tool for almost 5 million end consumers across the country, further cementing our position as a leader in the smart fueling space.\"



On the B2B side, Nawgati\'s Aaveg platform is also seeing strong growth. The company is set to onboard 20,000 fuel pump outlets by the end of 2025, as the platform\'s services are in demand to help make fueling a fast and efficient process at fuel stations. Fuel pump dealers get access to a digital dashboard that provides them with real-time insights of the station\'s activities in easy-to-understand data points, which helps improve station management and customer service, maximise resources, and prevent any pilferages. With an increasing number of orders for the platform, Nawgati is confident in reaching this milestone within the next two years.



\"Aaveg is addressing a crucial need for digital transformation within the fuel retail sector,\" explained Kaushik. \"With 20,000 outlets expected to join the platform by 2025, we are helping fuel station operators meet the needs of modern customers while also driving greater operational efficiency.\"



In addition to supporting Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu, Nawgati is in the process of adding Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil and Malayalam to the platform. This will ensure a broader audience can benefit from the app\'s features in their local language.



Further, as part of Nawgati\'s ongoing growth, the company continues to expand its presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Patna, and Jaipur. Besides that, the company is also in the process of extending its services to new areas, including Varanasi, Ratnagiri, Latur, Goa, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and Jammu, where dealers have already expressed interest.



This expansion will allow Nawgati to serve an even larger customer base, making it the go-to platform for a wider group of users and ensuring that users across the country have access to real-time information on fuel availability, station services, and payment solutions.



About Nawgati



Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati, a home-grown, innovative Fuel Aggregator start-up, is on a mission to revolutionize the fuel station experience in India. By providing an intelligent retail ops platform, Aaveg, to fuel stations, and India\'s largest fuel discovery app, the Nawgati Fueling App, to end-consumers, Nawgati aims to save valuable time for both fuel providers and the general public, significantly reducing congestion, and improving overall operational efficiency. Backed by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and MapmyIndia, Nawgati gained recognition when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 2, solidifying its position in the market and attracting prominent investors.





