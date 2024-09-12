Kurdistan Pres., Iranian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Region Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- President of Kurdistan region Nechervan Barzani on Thursday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and preserving peace and stability in the region.

According to a statement by Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani considered the Iranian President's first visit to Iraq as strong friendly message between the two countries expressing the will in boosting ties and expanding cooperation.

On his part, the Iranian President expressed his happiness for visiting Iraq and Kurdistan Region, stressing that Iran has given importance to its relationship with Iraq and the Kurdish region to enhance cooperation on all levels.

Furthermore, during the meeting, both sides tackled several topics of common interest and discussed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region. (end)

