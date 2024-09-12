Technical Program, Demonstrations And Training Schedule Announced For UAS Geosciencetm 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UAS Geoscience LLC , host of UAS Geoscience 2024 , finalizes the technical program, demonstrations and training schedule for upcoming conference.The mission of UAS Geoscience is to advance the use of autonomous collection and mapping of geophysical and remote sensing data to measure, define, and better understand the surface and subsurface of the earth. The will be held September 29 through October 2, 2024, in Ft. Collins, Colorado. It is co-hosted by the renowned Colorado State University Drone Center.Discover the Future of Autonomous MappingUAS Geoscience 2024 brings together leading manufacturers of UAS and remote sensors, UAS pilots experienced in collecting geophysical and remote sensing data, policy advocates, geoscientists, hydrogeologists, geoengineers, environmental scientists and project managers to share news, knowledge, techniques and practices.This conference will be a cornerstone event for earth scientists and engineers who want to understand advances and best practices in applying these technologies in agriculture, resource exploration, environmental engineering, civil engineering and infrastructure, and munitions response and landmines.What Attendees Will GainAttendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge into how UAS and remote sensing are used to autonomously discover extractable earth resources, identify areas impacted by contamination, measure soil water content, obtain engineering properties of rock formations, locate legacy oil and gas wells and pipelines, and safely detect and delineate unexploded munitions. This conference is essential for anyone in geosciences and engineering looking to harness the power of UAS and remote sensing technology for autonomous mapping.Keynote and Program HighlightsUAS Geoscience 2024 offers keynote and technical presentations, flight demonstrations and training over three days. The full program is available online at uasgeoscience .The program starts with the keynote and featured presentations on Monday, September 30.Keynote Presentation. Black Swift Technologies: UAS Geoscience Beyond the Boundaries, Jack Elston, CEO, Black Swift TechnologiesFeatured Presentations. Integrating UAS, Hyperspectral Imaging, and AI: Innovative Solutions for Precision Agriculture and Plant Phenomics, Dr. Alwaseela Hassan, Postdoctoral Fellow, Hyperspectral Remote Sensing & Agricultural Intelligence Laboratory, Department of Agricultural Biology, Colorado State University. Drone Hyperspectral Imaging for Mineral Exploration, Seth Simonson, Associate Professor, UAS, College of Science, North Dakota State University. Mineral Exploration UAS Geophysics: A Decade of Advancements, Marshall MacNabb, CEO, MWH Geo-Surveys International. Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission Drone Program, Chris Binschus, Northeast Reclamation Specialist, Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission. USGS Small UAS for Scientific Research and Operational Applications, Lance Brady, Chief of Drone Services, United States Geological SurveyInvited Presenters. A UAS Radiometric System with Applications to Mine Waste Characterization, Chloe Gustafson, PhD, Geophysicist, US Geological Survey,. Mapping Soil Water Content Using a Drone Enabled Passive Microwave Polarimeter, Maik Wolleben, Founder, Skaha Labs. Creating a Paradigm Shift in Cultural Heritage Management, Tamás Polányi, Founder, Sandbox Archaeology. The Use of Autonomous UAV Magnetic Surveys for Mineral Exploration, Michael P. Sheehan, Manager of Technical Services, EMX Royalty Corp.. UAV Enabled Research with the CSU Drone Center, Christopher Robertson, Director, CSU Drone Center. UAS Legislative Update, Vic Moss, Director, Drone Advocacy AllianceUAS and Remote Sensor Demonstrations and TrainingOn Tuesday, October 1, attendees will witness cutting-edge UAS and sensor technology in action during live demonstrations hosted at Christman Airfield, gaining hands-on experience and practical knowledge. UAS demonstrations will be given by MultiCopter Warehouse, Drone Geoscience LLC, Sensys, MWH Geo-Surveys International and Arcsky.UAS and remote sensor training is available on Wednesday, October 3 on UAV-Enabled Metal Detector (EM61Lite), Multispectral, Photogrammetry, Thermal and Aerial Geographical Surveying. Training is provided by MultiCopter Warehouse, Drone Geoscience LLC, Sensys and Sandbox Archeology.How to RegisterFor more information and to register, visit uasgeoscience. Seating is limited so early registration is encouraged.About UAS Geoscience LLCUAS Geoscience LLC provides anyone seeking a better understanding of geology and earth processes an opportunity to learn about the best practices needed to leverage UAS-enabled surface and subsurface mapping to enhance geological understanding.

