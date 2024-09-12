Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Reports High-Grade Copper-Gold Potential At-Surface, Indicates Untapped Exploration Opportunities At The Kolos Project
The company has released final assay results from 2024 reconnaissance programs at Kolos Copper-Gold Project that tested surface exposures of mineralization and alteration.
Results show copper-gold grades highly comparable to neighboring porphyry deposits, with new discoveries like the Sonic Zone revealing significant untapped potential for promising porphyry-style mineralization and alteration in previously unexplored areas.
TMET anticipates delivering substantial value to shareholders through continued exploration of exciting new targets and development of multiple already-established zones.
Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company focused on advancing underexplored copper and gold prospects within prolific highway-accessible mining districts, has released the final rock grab assay results from the 2024 reconnaissance programs at its Kolos Copper-Gold Project ( ). The results are from a total of 33 rock grab samples collected from the Kirby, Rea and Clapperton exploration target zones, indicating high-grade copper-gold mineralization within undrilled surface outcrop together with a new copper-gold discovery in the northern portion of the Kolos Project, known as the Sonic Zone.
“The latest results from our 2024 reconnaissance sampling programs not only affirm the high-grade potential of the Kolos Project but also highlight significant untapped exploration opportunities across multiple zones,” observed Malcolm Dorsey, Torr Metals president and CEO.“The discovery of the...
