Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Reports High-Grade Copper-Gold Potential At-Surface, Indicates Untapped Exploration Opportunities At The Kolos Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The company has released final assay results from 2024 reconnaissance programs at Kolos Copper-Gold Project that tested surface exposures of mineralization and alteration.

Results show copper-gold grades highly comparable to neighboring porphyry deposits, with new discoveries like the Sonic Zone revealing significant untapped potential for promising porphyry-style mineralization and alteration in previously unexplored areas. TMET anticipates delivering substantial value to shareholders through continued exploration of exciting new targets and development of multiple already-established zones.

Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company focused on advancing underexplored copper and gold prospects within prolific highway-accessible mining districts, has released the final rock grab assay results from the 2024 reconnaissance programs at its Kolos Copper-Gold Project ( ). The results are from a total of 33 rock grab samples collected from the Kirby, Rea and Clapperton exploration target zones, indicating high-grade copper-gold mineralization within undrilled surface outcrop together with a new copper-gold discovery in the northern portion of the Kolos Project, known as the Sonic Zone.

“The latest results from our 2024 reconnaissance sampling programs not only affirm the high-grade potential of the Kolos Project but also highlight significant untapped exploration opportunities across multiple zones,” observed Malcolm Dorsey, Torr Metals president and CEO.“The discovery of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at

href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">ib .fm/TMET

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN