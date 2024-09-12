Hurricane Francine Leaves 110,000 Without Power In Louisiana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) About 110,000 people were left without electricity after Hurricane Francine hit the US state of Louisiana, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Currently, 109,500 users are still without power in Louisiana. No reports of potential casualties from the natural disaster have been made yet.

The US National Hurricane Center stated that Hurricane Francine, which has strengthened to a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, reached southern Louisiana on Wednesday evening. The maximum wind speed within the hurricane's limits is 43 m/s.