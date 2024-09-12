US says new Apple AirPods can be hearing aids

(MENAFN- AFP)

Apple on Thursday got a green light from US regulators to add a feature that would let upcoming AirPods Pro ear pieces be used as hearing aids, potentially disrupting that market.

Earlier this week the company added AirPods Pro 2 to its lineup, touting a pending software upgrade that will let people test their hearing and then get assisted listening for everyday life as well as streaming online.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the hearing aid feature for the devices, noting that a study showed users found them as beneficial as professionally fitted ones.

"Hearing loss is a significant public health issue impacting millions of Americans," said FDA acting director Michelle Tarver.

Apple's software "advances the availability, accessibility and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss," Tarver added.

AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249, considerably lower than the average price of clinical-grade hearing aids, but those interested will need to adopt Apple's devices.

Along with the new feature, the AirPods Pro 2, used with iPhones or iPads, will be able to test hearing and create a user's hearing profile stored privately in an Apple Health app.

The test takes about five minutes, with users tapping an iPhone or iPad screen when they hear tones at various volumes and frequencies.

The results are then used to calibrate the hearing aid.

That profile is also "automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings," Apple said.

Typical hearing aids don't adapt specifically for streamed content or phone calls.

"Hearing health is an essential part of our overall wellbeing, yet it can often be overlooked," Apple vice president of health doctor Sumbul Desai said in a release.

Apple said that research indicates more than a billion people worldwide live with mild to moderate hearing loss.

"We are very excited about the new announcement by Apple," Hearing Loss Association of America executive director Barbara Kelley told AFP.

"The fact that a product that millions of people already own will offer hearing help and protection is a big step forward."

The iPhone maker plans to make the features available in more than 100 countries in the coming months, pending authorization from relevent health authorities.

- Hearts and minds -

Apple has steadily been integrating health and fitness features into its products.

Apple Watch can remind people when to take medicine; warn of harmful noise levels, or detect an irregular heart rhythm that should be checked.

It can also let women know when they are likely ovulating.

A new version of Apple Watch announced this week adds the ability to detect sleep apnea, a dangerous condition in which breathing stops intermittently while sleeping.

An Apple Health App collects data then uses machine learning to mine it for insights, keeping information on devices, according to the tech titan.

Health metrics offered by Apple include heart and respiration rates; blood glucose, and how well one sleeps.