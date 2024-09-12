PM Modi, HM Shah Head Star-Studded BJP Campaigners' List For Haryana Polls
Date
9/12/2024 1:00:12 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a star-studded list of 40 campaigners for the October 5 Assembly elections in Haryana, including heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and a bevy of senior leaders comprising Union Ministers, MPs, Chief Ministers and former CMs.
The BJP announced its list of 90 candidates for the Haryana polls in three parts, the last of which was issued on Wednesday night with Thursday being the last date for submission of nominations.
The campaigners' list announced on Thursday includes the names of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar (former Haryana Chief Minister), Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Piyush Goyal, among others.
The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states who have been named in the list of campaigners are Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand).
The list also includes the names of notable BJP leaders like Anurag Singh Thakur (Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh), Hema Malini (LS MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh), Biplab Kumar Deb (Rajya Sabha MP and former Tripura CM), and Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon MP and Union MoS), among other seasoned leaders.
An interesting name spotted in the list is that of wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat -- the cousin sister of Vinesh Phogat who is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Julana.
Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5. The ballots will be counted on October 8.
Here is the complete list of BJP campaigners for the Haryana polls:
1. Narendra Modi
2. J.P. Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Nitin Gadkari
6. Nayab Singh Saini
7. Mohan Lal Badoli
8. Manohar Lal Khattar
9. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10. Dharmendra Pradhan
11. Yogi Adityanath
12. Satish Poonia
13. Biplab Kumar Deb
14. Surendra Singh Nagar
15. Piyush Goyal
16. Arjun Ram Meghwal
17. Hardeep Singh Puri
18. Sudha Yadav
19. Bhajan Lal Sharma
20. Mohan Yadav
21. Pushkar Singh Dhami
22. Himanta Biswa Sarma
23. Rao Inderjit Singh
24. Krishan Pal Gurjar
25. Vasundhara Raje Scindia
26. Smriti Z. Irani
27. Jairam Thakur
28. Ravneet Singh Bittu
29. Anurag Thakur
30. Diya Kumari
31. Hema Malini
32. Kiran Choudhry
33. Naveen Jindal
34. Dharambir Singh
35. Ashok Tanwar
36. Manoj Tiwari
37. Sanjeev Balyan
38. Kuldeep Bishnoi
39. Ram Chander Jangra
40. Babita Phogat
MENAFN12092024000231011071ID1108667673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.