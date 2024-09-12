UPDATE - Rockford Construction Grows Florida Focus With New Team Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm expands its presence in the Sunshine State, focusing on education, health, hospitality, industrial and multi-unit projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockford , a nationally recognized construction, development and property management firm, which has operated an office in Estero, FL for the past 12 years, is growing its Florida-based team with the appointments of Assistant Project Manager Danielle O'Brien and the relocation of Kyle Arens and Rich Johnson from Michigan.



“Expanding our Florida team has been a long-anticipated goal, so I'm thrilled to welcome new members into the fold as our work continues to grow,” said Eric Monroe, Rockford's vice president of the Southeast Region in the U.S.“We're a team that's proud of the impactful partnerships we've built across the country, and we're excited to bring that sense of community and commitment to our partners across the state.”

O'Brien, who's been with the firm for 10 years, is promoted to assistant project manager. She oversees the design and owner/architect meetings, bid processes, project close-outs and more. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Winona State University and an associate's degree in interior design from Southwest Florida College. Additionally, O'Brien is a licensed Florida realtor and a member of the Associated Builders & Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

Relocating from Rockford's Michigan team, Arens and Johnson bring a combined 50 years of construction experience to the team. Arens is a skilled carpenter with key projects, such as the award-winning Harbor Grand Hotel and Acrisure's Global Corporate Headquarters, under his belt. Johnson's work as superintendent specializes in multi-unit residential construction such as large senior living communities, condominiums, apartments, and private residential properties.

Providing a holistic range of services spanning from design and development to construction, trades, facilities and property management, Rockford supports its clients throughout the entire lifecycle of building ownership, leading to more creative, innovative and value-driven solutions.

About Rockford Construction

Established in 1987, Rockford Construction (Rockford) is a nationally recognized construction management, real estate development and property management provider. Rockford is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the top-200 contractors in the nation. With offices in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan and Estero, Florida, Rockford has built projects totaling more than $6 billion of various size and scope across the country. More information at .

