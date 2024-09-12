Whipsaw Celebrates 25 Years Of Successful Product Innovation And Design Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whipsaw

proudly marks its 25th anniversary this year celebrating a strong record of success

with

clients and partners. Since its inception in 1999, Whipsaw has stood

at the forefront of product innovation, collaborating with clients from startups to titans. The firm's expertise spans industries and is recognized for embracing a user-centric approach, creating exceptionally designed, high functioning products and engaging experiences.



Acclaimed industrial designer Dan Harden, Founder, CEO & Principal Designer, leads the team

with an ethos based on art, culture, psychology, and innovation.

Whipsaw has garnered an esteemed reputation for its ability to seamlessly integrate creativity, pragmatism, functionality, and advanced technology in every project––road mapping and solving critical design challenges to make an impact across industries. The company's sweeping portfolio includes work with top-tier clients such as Google, Nike, Brita, Dell, Uber, Tonal, and many more, contributing to well over 1,000 products that have garnered

over 300 design awards.

Most recently, the firm was honored with 2024 awards from several

prestigious organizations––Red Dot, iF, and Fast Company's

Innovation by Design.

"We are committed to our craft and remain steadfast in being a catalyst in design & technology," says Dan Harden.

Whipsaw's greatest business advantage lies in its collaborative design approach which leverages participatory design for experience innovation. The dynamic

team of strategists, designers, and engineers work together to actualize bold projects imagined by ambitious clients. The team utilizes participatory design methods such as co-creation to uncover unmet needs and desires, identifying

barriers that hinder product or service adoption. This practice

actively involves end-users throughout projects to gain a deeper understanding of experiences, context, and to inform fresh insights for more effective design solutions.

Harden comments, "Our anniversary is not just a celebration of our past achievements but an opportunity to express gratitude to our clients, partners, and immensely talented team who have contributed to 25 amazing years. When there is mutual respect

for what each is trying

to accomplish, a remarkable symbiotic synergy happens that results in

pure innovation. We are committed to our craft and proven methodology from idea to implementation, and we remain steadfast in being a catalyst in design and technology.

Whipsaw's future is focused on continuing to create innovative products and exceptional experiences that exhibit complete harmony across physical products, digital interfaces, and brand touchpoints, all of which prepare our clients for the future."

The firm's philosophy is further cultivated in Whipsaw's Design Lab (WDL) that acts as a creative space for Whipsaw's designers to be inventive and expand their horizons without constraints––anyone can jump in with ideas to solve a challenge. It is design autonomy at its purest. Passion projects like Ravenchord (a radically redesigned acoustic concept piano and brainchild of Dan Harden) attest to WDL's power to harness creativity and transform the conventions of everyday design.

About Whipsaw

Whipsaw is a tightly

knit,

highly acclaimed strategy, design, and engineering consulting firm based in their recently restored Potrero Hill studio. Whipsaw has created award-winning products and immersive experiences in areas of expertise including healthcare & medical, fitness & wellness, biotech & scientific, home & family, transportation & mobility, robotics & automation, business & commercial, and consumer technology. Whipsaw is renowned for its bold innovations, rich ideology, and intuitive product solutions that enrich the human experience.



Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Whipsaw

