Fortune And Great Place To Work Name MDVIP To 2024 Best Workplaces In Healthcare List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP , the leader in membership-based healthcare with a of 1,300 primary care physicians nationwide,

has been recognized by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the

2024 Best Workplaces in Healthcare TM. This is MDVIP's fourth consecutive appearance on the highly competitive list.

The Best Workplaces in Healthcare list is based on the analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the healthcare industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience, and honorees were selected based on their organization's ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"MDVIP has an amazing team of dedicated employees who every day advance the company's mission to deliver a better healthcare experience to patients across the country," said Larry Kutscher, chief executive officer of MDVIP. "We've cultivated an exceptional company culture where everyone works together to drive significant improvements in both the personal and professional lives of doctors, as well as in patient outcomes."

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Healthcare," said

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

MDVIP has been a Great Place to Work Certified company since 2018. The following are highlights from the company's Great Place to Work survey in 2024:



96% of MDVIP employees say you feel welcomed when you join the company

93% of MDVIP employees say facilities contribute to a good working environment 93% of MDVIP employees say they are proud to tell others they work for MDVIP

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, giving them the time to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual, comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. MDVIP, which also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees, is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine. For more information, visit

. Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the healthcare industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune

upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative ,

and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

