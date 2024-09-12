Dr Björn Krenz Is New Head Of The Department Of Plant Viruses At The DSMZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Björn Krenz, Head of the Viruses department, Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Braunschweig, Germany

Main building of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd

Main Building of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Braunschweig, Germany

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ in Braunschweig, Germany, has the world's largest collection of plant viruses

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, GERMANY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since July 1, 2024, plant virologist Dr. Björn Krenz has been heading the Department of Plant Viruses at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ -German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH. Founded in 1990, the department promotes plant health by providing plant viruses, reference materials, diagnostics, and expert knowledge. The department's focus areas are collection, service, and research. A total of 16 dedicated staff members, including six PhD scientists, work together to accomplish these tasks.

Born in Bad Kissingen, Germany, Björn Krenz studied Technical Biology at the University of Stuttgart from 1998 to 2003. He earned his doctorate in 2007 and subsequently worked as a postdoc at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, USA. He then led the Molecular Plant Virology Group at FAU in Erlangen before joining the Leibniz Institute DSMZ on September 1, 2017, as head of the junior research group Virusinteract. Since 2019, Dr. Krenz has regularly taught virology lectures at the Technical University of Braunschweig. Dr. Björn Krenz lives in Braunschweig, is married, and has two children.

Plant virologist Dr. Björn Krenz also leads the working group „Viruskrankheiten der Pflanzen“ of the Deutschen Phytomedizinischen Gesellschaft (DPG). His research focuses on the interactions of plant viruses, particularly Gemini- and Nanoviruses, with their host plants, as well as the economic impacts of these pathogens in agriculture. A key aspect of his work is understanding the molecular mechanisms of early events in virus infection and developing virus-resistant plant species. In addition, he explores topics in plant biotechnology and the application of modern molecular biological techniques. As the new head of the department, Dr. Krenz continues to support the internationally renowned Cassava research, established by his predecessor Dr. Stephan Winter, and sees it as a central theme of the Plant Viruses Department.

The DSMZ is the most diverse biological resource collection in the world and will celebrate its 55th anniversary in November 2024. The DSMZ's Plant Virus Collection is the most comprehensive globally. In 2023, the Plant Viruses Department supplied institutions such as universities, other research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories in 61 countries, making a vital contribution to ensuring plant health. The collection is the only one worldwide certified according to the international ISO 17034 standard.

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300

Mail: ...

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 88,000 bioresources and has almost 230 employees.

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany's central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros.

PhDr. Sven David Mueller, M.Sc.

Leibniz-Institut DSMZ

+49 531 2616300

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.