Jeyhun Bayramov: Rapid Militarization Of Armenia Is Threat To Sustainable Peacebuilding Process In Region

A phone conversation took place between the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Azernews reports.

During the phone call, the two ministers discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional and international security situation.

Both parties emphasized the importance of such contacts in the development of the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg and in discussing issues of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided detailed information to his counterpart about the current situation and realities in the post-conflict period in the region, as well as the progress of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was emphasized that Armenia's ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its legislation, as well as the rapid militarization of the country, are the main factors threatening the sustainable peacebuilding process in the region.

During the phone conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.