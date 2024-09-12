Jeyhun Bayramov: Rapid Militarization Of Armenia Is Threat To Sustainable Peacebuilding Process In Region
Date
9/12/2024 6:07:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign
Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier
Bettel, Azernews reports.
During the phone call, the two ministers discussed issues of
cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional and
international security situation.
Both parties emphasized the importance of such contacts in the
development of the existing relations between Azerbaijan and
Luxembourg and in discussing issues of mutual interest.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided detailed information to
his counterpart about the current situation and realities in the
post-conflict period in the region, as well as the progress of the
normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
It was emphasized that Armenia's ongoing territorial claims
against Azerbaijan in its legislation, as well as the rapid
militarization of the country, are the main factors threatening the
sustainable peacebuilding process in the region.
During the phone conversation, the ministers also exchanged
views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual
interest.
