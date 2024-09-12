(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad worked at the Avondale Shipyard or any of the other dozens of shipyards in Louisiana and he has just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Most people in Louisiana are aware of mesothelioma compensation but they are unaware that financial compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer might be significant as well as the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans.

"Shipyard workers and Navy Veterans are two of the top groups in the USA for on-the-job exposure to asbestos because they would have had so much exposure on the job. The reason Navy Veterans are included on this list is because they were frequently required to stay on their ship or submarine at a shipyard to assist the shipyard workers with repairs or upgrades. While Avondale might have been the biggest shipyard in Louisiana there are dozens of others and before the mid to late 1980s asbestos exposure was a huge problem.

"If your loved one worked at Avondale or any other shipyard in Louisiana and he now has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma please make compensation a priority and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. Unlike the TV lung cancer or mesothelioma attorneys you see on television the Gori Law Firm actually has an office in New Orleans and they are the real deal."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

