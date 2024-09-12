Japan plans to introduce driverless Shinkansen trains amid declining population

(MENAFN) Japan's major railway operator, JR East, has announced plans to launch a new generation of driverless Shinkansen bullet trains as part of efforts to tackle the nation's demographic challenges. The initiative is aimed at addressing the shortages exacerbated by the country’s declining population and high aging rate, the second highest in the world. Starting in 2028, JR East will begin by introducing trains where many tasks traditionally handled by drivers are automated, although an operator will still be present in the cabin. By the following year, the company intends to conduct trials of fully autonomous trains on a short, out-of-service track section before deploying them on the Joetsu Shinkansen line, which connects Tokyo and Niigata, by the mid-2030s.



JR East emphasized that this shift to automated train operations is part of a broader strategy to create a more efficient and sustainable railway management system, adapting to Japan's rapidly changing social environment, which includes a shrinking labor pool and evolving work practices. The company also highlighted the ongoing need for innovation in railway technology to maintain operational standards and ensure future growth. The Shinkansen trains on the Joetsu line currently reach speeds of up to 275 km/h, and on other lines, they can achieve speeds exceeding 300 km/h.



With Japan's population continuing to decline, resulting in severe worker shortages across various sectors, JR East's move toward driverless technology represents a proactive response to these demographic shifts. By automating its rail services, the company hopes not only to mitigate the effects of a shrinking workforce but also to lead technological advancements in the global rail industry.



