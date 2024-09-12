Catastrophic floods in Nigeria impact around 1M individuals

(MENAFN) An estimated 1 million individuals have been severely impacted by the catastrophic flooding that struck Maiduguri, the northeastern city in Nigeria, according to a government official's statement on Wednesday. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State provided these figures, which stem from an initial assessment conducted by the local government following the disaster that hit the city on Tuesday. This flooding has been described as the most severe in three decades, with the deluge covering a third of the city and causing widespread devastation.



Governor Zulum, while addressing journalists at a distribution camp, highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that over 100,000 people have been displaced by the floods. In response to the crisis, the government is actively distributing cash and food supplies to affected families as a temporary measure to alleviate the immediate impact. Additionally, Zulum mentioned that the government is planning to form a health team to prepare for potential emergencies once the waters recede and the situation stabilizes.



The governor also pointed to several factors contributing to the flooding, including the collapse of a dam on the city's outskirts and the overflow of water from neighboring African countries, Niger and Cameroon. These issues have exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread damage across the city. The floods have not only displaced thousands but also resulted in the destruction of infrastructure such as houses, schools, hospitals, government offices, commercial centers, and places of worship.



The floods have caused significant damage, including the destruction of a zoo and the loss of numerous animals. The extent of the devastation underscores the urgent need for continued relief efforts and a comprehensive response to address the crisis and support the affected population.

