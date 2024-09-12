Turkish Karmod announces expansion into Argentina as 137th export destination

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish prefabricated house company Karmod announced its expansion into Argentina, marking a notable milestone as it extends its global reach to 137 countries. The shipment to Argentina, which is the latest addition to Karmod’s growing export portfolio, included container offices and social housing units. These structures were produced using Karmod’s innovative bolt-and-nut assembly system, which eliminates the need for welding, allowing for quicker assembly and faster on-site readiness.



The prefabricated units shipped to Buenos Aires include 2.30x12-meter social housing units and 2.30x6-meter office spaces. These new-generation prefabrication technologies enable rapid deployment and immediate occupancy, showcasing Karmod's advanced manufacturing capabilities. The units were transported by sea, reflecting the company's efficient logistics and production strategies.



Hakan Durmaz, a board member and sustainability manager at Karmod, highlighted the company's significant export achievements in South America, following earlier shipments to Brazil and Mexico. He expressed optimism about reaching the company's goal of exporting to 140 countries by its 40th anniversary next year. "In the past two months, we have added Cape Verde and Argentina to our list of export destinations, and we are steadily working towards our target," Durmaz stated.



Karmod has set ambitious goals for its international expansion, aiming to achieve its 140-country target by 2025. Since its establishment in 1986, the company has built a strong reputation in the prefabricated housing industry, and its recent expansion into Argentina underscores its commitment to growing its global footprint and meeting the diverse needs of international markets.

