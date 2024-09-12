Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombing Of UNRWA School In Nuseirat Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) – The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned Israel's bombing of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp, which resulted in the deaths of dozens, including 6 staff members, and several Palestinians. This is considered a blatant violation of international law.Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, affirmed that Israel's continued violations of international law and humanitarian law are a result of the absence of a decisive and effective international stance to end the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, which produces unprecedented levels of killing, destruction, and humanitarian disaster.Qudah emphasized Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this act, which contradicts humanitarian and moral values and international law, particularly the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.Additionally, he stressed the need to ensure the protection of civilians and vital facilities providing essential services to the Palestinian people, humanitarian facilities, and shelters, as international law mandates their protection.Qudah also underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, bears full legal and moral responsibility for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. He pointed out that targeting UN relief workers, including UNRWA, by Israel is a new war crime added to the list of war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, which have claimed the lives of thousands of innocents.He renewed his call to the international community, especially the Security Council, to take immediate and decisive action to stop these crimes against the Palestinian people, to provide necessary protection, and to meet their legitimate rights to establish an independent sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.