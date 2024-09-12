Slight Temperature Rise Thursday, Drop Expected Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- Temperatures will experience a slight increase on Thursday, reaching levels slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year.The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that the weather will be relatively hot over the highlands and plains, while hot conditions will prevail in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The skies will witness some medium-altitude clouds, and northwesterly moderate winds will pick up at times.According to the department's forecast, a slight decrease in temperatures is expected on Friday, with moderate weather in the highlands and plains, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, becoming active at intervals.The report added that another slight drop in temperatures is anticipated on Saturday. Most regions will experience moderate conditions, while hot weather will persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds will appear, particularly over the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will occasionally become active.Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather is expected to remain mild in most areas, with continued hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The forecast notes the presence of low-altitude clouds in the northern and central regions, with moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.Temperatures in eastern Amman today are expected to range between 35 C and 23 C, while in western Amman, they will range between 33 C and 21 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will be between 31 C and 19 C, in the Sharah mountains between 30 C and 18 C, at the Dead Sea between 42 C and 27 C, and in Aqaba between 43 C and 29 C.