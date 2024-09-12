Liam Neeson Reflects On His Friendship With Ciaran Hinds, Colm Meaney

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) star Liam Neeson, who is known for 'Taken', 'Schindler's List', 'Les Miserables', 'Gangs of New York', 'Batman Begins', 'Taken' and others, is looking back at his friendship with actors Ciaran Hinds and Colm Meaney.

Liam stars alongside both the gentlemen in the Irish action thriller 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'. The film is directed by Robert Lorenz, and follows the aftermath of a car bombing and the subsequent identification of two bombers.

Talking about his relationship with his co-stars, Liam Neeson said, "Ciaran and I have been friends for over 50 years. Colm and I go back 40 years. It was a joy to be with them, to share the screen with them. And the new talent too, Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson, they were all wonderful”.

On going back to his hometown, the actor said, "I go back, yeah. I have sisters and relatives there. I haven't been back now since we finished the film, but still. It's not 'home', but it's where I'm from”.

In the film, Liam Neeson stars as a retiree, wanting to live a quiet life off the coast of Ireland, but trouble follows when a group of terrorists threaten his Irish paradise. Things take a turn for the worse when he is faced with an ultimate decision. Directed by Academy Award nominee Robert Lorenz , the film promises a plethora of scintillating sequences and gritty encounters.

'In The Land Of Saints And Sinners' is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Liam Neeson, who is a recipient of the Order of the British Empire, has also been nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Tony Awards. He rose to prominence portraying Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama 'Schindler's List' (1993) for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination.