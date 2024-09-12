EU Observers Report 'Smooth' Voting Process Across Kingdom's Polling Stations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Head of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Jordan (EU EOM) Željana Zovko said on Tuesday that almost all polling stations, where EU observers were present opened on time, with only minor exceptions.

Speaking at a press point held at Queen Rania Secondary School for Girls, Zovko said that“essential supplies for the process were available in the observed polling stations,” adding that initial assessments indicated smooth voting procedures, with regular updates being received.

“The EU EOM deployed 120 observers across all governorates, with 51 polling stations already visited,” Zovko said, noting that monitoring would continue throughout the day.

As part of its broader mission to promote transparency in Jordan's electoral process, the EU EOM provided real-time updates on the ongoing electoral process.

The mission's primary focus is to ensure a safe and reliable voting process, Zovko said.

She also noted that the EU observers were stationed across the kingdom, including urban and rural areas, adding that they would observe the closing of polling stations, vote counting, and the aggregation of results.

“Today is a day for everyone to exercise their civic rights,” Zovko said, urging all Jordanians to participate in the election.

She added that EU observers had rated the opening procedures as“good or very good,” describing the atmosphere as calm and professional.

The EU EOM is set to release its preliminary statement on September 12, summarising the mission's findings and covering all aspects of the electoral process.