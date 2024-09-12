JREEEF Completes Initial Phase Of Solar Project, Saving Municipalities JD198,000 Annually

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) on Wednesday announced that it has completed the first phase of a nationwide solar panel installation project for municipalities.

The project, implemented in partnership with the Italian of Environment and Energy Security, is fully funded at a total cost of JD460,000, according to an Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry statement.

During the first phase, 29 solar power systems with a combined capacity of 650 kilowatts were installed across municipalities in the Kingdom. The phase is expected to yield annual savings of at least JD198,000 for the participating municipalities.

One notable example is the Municipality of Shoubak, which has managed to cut its electricity costs by JD18,500 annually after installing a 100-kilowatt solar system for its main building, the statement said, adding that the system is generating 156 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, "significantly" contributing to energy savings.

JREEEF Executive Director Rasmi Hamzah said that the project aims to help municipalities reduce their electricity expenses and enhance their services.

"This initiative is a key step towards achieving sustainability by transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources," he said.

Hamzah also highlighted that the second phase of the project, to commence soon, will target 100 municipalities nationwide, involving the installation of 163 solar systems in 144 municipal buildings, adding that this phase, with a planned total capacity of 3.292 megawatts and an estimated cost of JD2 million, is expected to be completed by 2025.

Over the past nine years, JREEEF has implemented many renewable energy and efficiency projects across the Kingdom, with total investments amounting to some JD100 million.