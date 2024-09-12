King Swears In Zyoud As Tafileh Governor
Date
9/12/2024 3:31:26 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Omar Zyoud was sworn in before his majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday as Governor of Tafileh.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya attended the swearing-in at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.
MENAFN12092024000028011005ID1108665195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.