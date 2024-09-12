عربي


King Swears In Zyoud As Tafileh Governor

9/12/2024 3:31:26 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Omar Zyoud was sworn in before his majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday as Governor of Tafileh.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya attended the swearing-in at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.

Jordan Times

