Team Qatar To Feature In Arab Junior Championships

Qatar delegation which will take part in the 10th Arab Athletics Championship for Juniors to be held in Taif, Saudi Arabia left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The Championships will get underway at the King Fahd Sports City today with the participation of 18 countries represented by 241 competing in 20 disciplines. The countries participating in the are Saudi Arabia (hosts), Jordan, UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Libya and Bahrain. The event will conclude on Sunday.