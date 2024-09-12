Team Qatar To Feature In Arab Junior Championships
Date
9/12/2024 3:02:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Qatar delegation which will take part in the 10th Arab Athletics Championship for Juniors to be held in Taif, Saudi Arabia left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The Championships will get underway at the King Fahd Sports City today with the participation of 18 countries represented by 241 athletes competing in 20 disciplines. The countries participating in the tournament are Saudi Arabia (hosts), Jordan, UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Libya and Bahrain. The event will conclude on Sunday.
MENAFN12092024000063011010ID1108665137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.