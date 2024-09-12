Sandeep Marwah Honored By Ambassador Of Suriname At International Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, In a momentous occasion at the International Summit on Students' Growth Mindset held at the Club, New Delhi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), was honored by His Excellency Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of Suriname to India. The recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Marwah for his relentless efforts in fostering and promoting cultural and relations with numerous countries, with a special emphasis on Suriname.



The prestigious event, attended by a distinguished audience including educationists, diplomats, and students, celebrated Dr. Marwah's significant contributions to international relations through the medium of media and entertainment. His work has been pivotal in creating strong cultural ties between India and Suriname, among other nations.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his profound gratitude to Ambassador Hardien for the honor. He reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the bond between India and Suriname, particularly in the realms of art and culture.“India and Suriname share a rich cultural heritage, and we will continue to work together to promote and celebrate this heritage on a global platform,” said Dr. Marwah.



Ambassador Hardien, in his address, acknowledged the vital role Dr. Marwah has played in bridging cultural gaps and enhancing the relationship between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of such collaborations in promoting mutual understanding and respect among diverse cultures.



The International Summit on Students' Growth Mindset, where this honor was conferred, served as an ideal platform to highlight the importance of cultural diplomacy in education and international relations. The summit brought together leaders from various fields to discuss the impact of mindset on student growth and the broader implications for global collaboration.



