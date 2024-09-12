Mrunal Thakur Conducts A Groundbreaking Botanical Experiment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur has shared a fun of propagation, leaving her fans in splits with the end result.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in which we can see her wearing a black tee-shirt and holding a baby plant in her hands.

She is seen dipping the plant in a glass cup, and says, "Propagating this one and this is day one... you just dip the roots..."

She further says, "Now one week later..."

The next video shows her laughing and standing next to a big plant. She quips and says, "one week later". The video is captioned as: "Good night".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film 'Kalki 2898AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan', and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in the kitty. She also has 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.