Vir Das Says It’S ‘Deeply Personal’ To Return To International Emmy As Host

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Vir Das has been announced as the host of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which will take place on November 25 in New York. The Actor-stand up star says it is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for him.

Sharing his excitement, Vir said:“Returning to the International Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world.”

Vir took home the International Emmy award for his show 'Landing” and added:“I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honored to play a central role in it. I look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of my peers and bringing a touch of humour and joy to this prestigious night.”

Vir was recently seen in“Call Me Bae”, where he was seen playing an over-confident journalist for a news channel. The show is a comedy drama directed by Colin D'Cunha. The series also stars Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

“Call Me Bae”, is an eight-part series, which revolves around the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, friends, and her better self.

Additionally, Vir is preparing to tape his next special in Mumbai this October, taking place at the iconic NSCI dome in Mumbai, which houses over 5000 people.