India Should Play More Active Role In Ending War In Ukraine If It Wants To Join UN Security Council Ukraine's Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India should play a more active role in ending Russia's war in Ukraine if it wants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, said this according to Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

Ukraine wants India to“moderate” talks between the two warring nations and use its ties with Russia to convince Moscow to join peace talks, Oleksandr Polishchuk said.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine has proposed India hold a peace summit before November 2024 aimed at ending the conflict, but it's not clear yet if New Delhi will agree.

Polishchuk also noted that India should not be satisfied with the role of a postman "who transmits messages between Ukraine and Russia", but should play a more "reliable role".

"If India is seeking a permanent seat on the UN Security Council to serve its own interests, it is setting the bar too low," Polishchuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on September 10 -11, National Security Adviser to India's Prime Minister Ajit Doval is to visit Moscow to discuss "peaceful efforts" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.